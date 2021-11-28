Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 83 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS opened at $389.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.36 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

