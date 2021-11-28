Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $546.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $554.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.