Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $338,000 Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

