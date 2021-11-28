Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $255.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.