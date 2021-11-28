Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $473,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,736,774 shares of company stock valued at $428,233,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $209.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.34. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 261.76.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

