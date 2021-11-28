Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $315.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.