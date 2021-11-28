Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 108.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

