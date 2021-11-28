Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

