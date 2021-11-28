CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Tops $30.18 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $664.67 million and $30.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043221 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00233418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,647,760 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

