Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$18.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,503,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

