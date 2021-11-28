Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $464,540 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $760,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,083,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

