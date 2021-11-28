CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $62.80 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

