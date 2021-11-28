Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 30,099 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 60.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $609.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.98. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

