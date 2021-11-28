Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 51,060 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clene were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clene by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. Clene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

