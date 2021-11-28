Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 265,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $567.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

