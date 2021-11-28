Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Curis worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Curis by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Curis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,037,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 141,602 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRIS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $467.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

