Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Hovnanian Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 354,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 241,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

HOV opened at $90.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

