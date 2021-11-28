Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,312 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. State Street Corp raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 2,303,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 532,385 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 59.6% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 937,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 312,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.03. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

