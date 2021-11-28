Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

