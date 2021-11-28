Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CHGG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 3,440,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,410. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -416.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. Chegg has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 32.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 25.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

