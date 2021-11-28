Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CPK stock opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

