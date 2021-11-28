China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,800 shares, an increase of 480.3% from the October 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

