China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,800 shares, an increase of 480.3% from the October 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
