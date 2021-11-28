Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.35.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

