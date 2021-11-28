ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

