Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of CHYHY opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a $0.5232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.