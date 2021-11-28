Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $62,651,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $52,243,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

