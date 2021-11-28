Citigroup Boosts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $92.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.98.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 8.12. XPeng has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

