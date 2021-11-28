Citigroup Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $106.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.20.

BBY stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average of $115.38. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

