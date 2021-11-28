City Holding Co. Buys 398 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $836,581,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $353.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.43 and a 200-day moving average of $322.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

