City Holding Co. Has $1.95 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,516. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.