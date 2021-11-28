City Holding Co. Has $2.34 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $439.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

