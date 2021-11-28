City Holding Co. Purchases 1,798 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

