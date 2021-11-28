City Holding Co. Purchases 277 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.99.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

