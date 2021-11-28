City Holding Co. Sells 1,512 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

