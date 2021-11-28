City Holding Co. Sells 5,394 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

