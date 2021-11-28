City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives $17.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE CIO opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $726.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in City Office REIT by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

