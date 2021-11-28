CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS CKISY remained flat at $$28.72 during trading hours on Friday. CK Infrastructure has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.5971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.