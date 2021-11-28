Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $937.90 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $796.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 137.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $191,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

