Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.