Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $145.73 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Several research firms have commented on J. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

