Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,250 shares of company stock valued at $150,301,175. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

MRNA stock opened at $329.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

