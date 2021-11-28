ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

CLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

ClearSign Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 206,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

