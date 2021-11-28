Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.6292 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.