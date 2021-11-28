Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.74 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.060-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.71.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of -285.88 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $2,429,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,185 shares of company stock valued at $121,154,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.