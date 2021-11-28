CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £687.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £33,740 ($44,081.53). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

