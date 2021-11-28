CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $16.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

CNX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 1,925,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 984,452 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNX Resources by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 922,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 112.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 833,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

