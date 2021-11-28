CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

CohBar stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 1,087,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,224. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.57. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

