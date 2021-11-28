Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 15,547 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.4% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $205.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

