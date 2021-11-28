Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned about 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,091.2% during the 2nd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU opened at $294.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.15 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $185.85 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

