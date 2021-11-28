Collective Trading 4% Lower This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 46% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $235,618.07 and approximately $475.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collective has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00235418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.